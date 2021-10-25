B.Riley Financial Remains a Buy on Gaia (GAIA)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.59, close to its 52-week low of $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

Based on Gaia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.44 million and net profit of $643K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.