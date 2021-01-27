B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

B.Riley Financial analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Chico’s FAS (CHS – Research Report) on March 26 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Wolverine World Wide, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chico’s FAS is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, Chico’s FAS has an average volume of 2.34M.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.