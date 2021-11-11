B.Riley Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on iMedia Brands (IMBI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

iMedia Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on iMedia Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a net profit of $1.05 million.

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a multichannel electronic retailer that markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media. Its product ShopNBC, is distributed primarily through cable and satellite affiliation agreements, and markets brand name and private label products in the categories of jewelry and watches; home and electronics; beauty, health and fitness; and fashion and accessories. It also operates ShopNBC.com, an e-commerce platform that sells products appearing on its television shopping channel and an extended assortment of online-only merchandise. EVINE Live was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.