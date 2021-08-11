B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

In a report issued on August 6, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.81.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 31.2% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #231 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.20, which is a 79.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $7.35. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 95.01K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.