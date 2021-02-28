B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Marcus (MCS)

In a report issued on February 23, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.59 million and GAAP net loss of $39.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a net profit of $14.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Gregory Marcus, the President & CEO of MCS sold 50,000 shares for a total of $878,620.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.