B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on September 29, Daniel Day from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.70.

DigitalBridge Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing a 34.5% upside. In a report issued on September 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

According to TipRanks.com, Day is ranked #3010 out of 7717 analysts.

Based on DigitalBridge Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $237 million and GAAP net loss of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.02 billion.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), Other Equity and Debt, and Investment Management. The Healthcare segment composed of a portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Industrial segment invests in light industrial assets throughout the U.S. that serve as the last mile of the logistics chain. The CLNC segment represents the firm’s investment in Colony Credit, a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust. The Hospitality segment relates to extended stay and select service hotels. The Other Equity and Debt segment comprised of strategic and non-strategic real estate and real estate-related debt and equity investments. The Investment Management segment raises and manages funds on of institutional and individual investors. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.