B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on CryoPort (CYRX)

In a report issued on October 29, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort (CYRX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.67, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on October 26, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.69 million and GAAP net loss of $6.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2021, Richard J. Berman, a Director at CYRX sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,599,738.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.