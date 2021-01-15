B.Riley Financial Believes TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on January 8, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.25, close to its 52-week high of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals with a $25.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $381M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFFP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.