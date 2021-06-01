B.Riley Financial Believes American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 1, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.03, close to its 52-week high of $33.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Outdoor Brands with a $35.50 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Outdoor Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.65 million and net profit of $8.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $147K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.