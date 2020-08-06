B.Riley FBR’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.1% and a 35.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Peabody Energy Comm has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on Peabody Energy Comm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $846 million and GAAP net loss of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a net profit of $124 million.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming. The Midwestern U.S. Mining segment includes Illinois and Indiana mining operations. The Western U.S. Mining segment reflects the aggregation of its New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado mining operations. The Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment covers mines in Queensland, Australia. The Seaborne Thermal Mining segment handles operations in New South Wales, Australia. The Corporate and Other segment includes selling and administrative expenses, results from equity affiliates, corporate hedging activities, and trading and brokerage activities. The company was founded by Francis S. Peabody in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.