July 28, 2020

B.Riley FBR Thinks National Cinemedia’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMIResearch Report) on July 20 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.91, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.7 million and GAAP net loss of $3.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

