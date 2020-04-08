B.Riley FBR Thinks Mesa Air Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA – Research Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.74, close to its 52-week low of $2.05.

Mesa Air Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.08 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Mesa Air Group has an average volume of 525.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MESA in relation to earlier this year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.