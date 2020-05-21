B.Riley FBR Thinks Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX – Research Report), with a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 39.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.74 and a one-year low of $3.32. Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 19.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Hepatoren, Vaprisol, Boxaban, Vasculan, Ethyol, Portaban, and Totect. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.