B.Riley FBR Thinks Cinemark Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.5% and a 21.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Cinemark Holdings has an average volume of 4.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.