B.Riley FBR Thinks Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPS in relation to earlier this year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.