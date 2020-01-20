B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Sell Rating for James River Group (JRVR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Sell rating on James River Group (JRVR – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for James River Group with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on James River Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JRVR in relation to earlier this year.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other.