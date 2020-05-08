B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.97, close to its 52-week low of $10.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Park-Ohio Holdings with a $20.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Park-Ohio Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $380 million and net profit of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $406 million and had a net profit of $14.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PKOH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components. The Assembly Components segment manufactures cast aluminum components, automotive and industrial rubber and thermoplastic products, fuel filler and hydraulic assemblies for automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, heavy duty truck and marine equipment industries. It also provides value-added services such as design and engineering, machining and assembly. The Engineered Products segment operates a diverse group of niche manufacturing businesses that design and manufacture a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.