B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report), with a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 46.2% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Anixa Biosciences.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.80, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $2.69 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 868.9K.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.