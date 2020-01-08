B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Express (EXPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Express (EXPR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $1.83. Currently, Express has an average volume of 1.61M.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.