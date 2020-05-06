B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.44, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.9% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Select Energy Services.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.07, representing a 47.0% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.72 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average volume of 604.6K.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. Its services include field services, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler on February 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.