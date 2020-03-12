B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $9.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 22.5% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

SilverCrest Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.38.

The company has a one-year high of $8.30 and a one-year low of $2.96. Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 685.7K.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano.