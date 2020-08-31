B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific (SMLR – Research Report), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Semler Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

Based on Semler Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.43 million and net profit of $2.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.95 million and had a net profit of $2.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMLR in relation to earlier this year.

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.