B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SeaWorld (SEAS)

In a report issued on March 10, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.0% and a 15.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SeaWorld is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SeaWorld’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.