B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Office Properties Income (OPI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Office Properties Income (OPI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Office Properties Income is a Hold with an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a one-year high of $35.95 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, Office Properties Income has an average volume of 244.4K.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.