B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.57.

Buck has an average return of 36.9% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #3686 out of 5852 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.25 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Intellicheck Mobilisia has an average volume of 74.39K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDN in relation to earlier this year.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets.