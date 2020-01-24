B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for IMAX (IMAX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.29, close to its 52-week low of $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 37.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $17.92. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 265.5K.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.