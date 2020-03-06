B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI – Research Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.45, close to its 52-week low of $6.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DASAN Zhone Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on DASAN Zhone Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.27 million.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.