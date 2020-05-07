B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CSG Systems International (CSGS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on CSG Systems International (CSGS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

CSG Systems International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50.

The company has a one-year high of $58.69 and a one-year low of $36.34. Currently, CSG Systems International has an average volume of 307.4K.

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.