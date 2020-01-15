B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Concrete Pumping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Concrete Pumping Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.39 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company is headquartered in Denver, CO.