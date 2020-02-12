B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CNO Financial (CNO)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CNO Financial (CNO – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.94, close to its 52-week high of $19.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

CNO Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CNO Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn.