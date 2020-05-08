B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CatchMark Timber (CTT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, implying a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.54 and a one-year low of $5.14. Currently, CatchMark Timber has an average volume of 263.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.