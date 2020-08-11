B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AudioEye (AEYE)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AudioEye (AEYE – Research Report), with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.14, close to its 52-week high of $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AudioEye with a $17.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, AudioEye has an average volume of 76.67K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company invents, manufactures and distributes mobile, advertising and Internet technologies that enable users to transact, communicate and engage with products, brands and content using networked interactive voice browsing technology. The firm focuses on providing solutions to the Internet, print, broadcast and other media, irrespective of an individual’s network connection, device, location, or impairment. The company provides e-Learning and e-Commerce systems, as well as Internet publishing products and services. AudioEye was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.