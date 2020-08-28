B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report issued on January 21, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.83, which is a -34.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.13 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 5.92M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.