B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wideopenwest is a Hold with an average price target of $6.33, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Wideopenwest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and net profit of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $287 million and had a net profit of $8.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOW in relation to earlier this year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.