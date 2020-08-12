B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Under Armour (UA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA – Research Report) on August 3 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $9.38 average price target, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report issued on August 3, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $6.37. Currently, Under Armour has an average volume of 7.87M.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.