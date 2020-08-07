B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for The ExOne Company (XONE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.85, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and S&W Seed Company.

The ExOne Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

Based on The ExOne Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.38 million and GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil & gas industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.