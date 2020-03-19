B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tailored Brands (TLRD)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Tailored Brands (TLRD – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Lululemon Athletica, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tailored Brands with a $5.00 average price target.

Tailored Brands’ market cap is currently $64.89M and has a P/E ratio of 1.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.

Tailored Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of men’s suits and the provision of tuxedo rental in the United States and Canada. It offers a selection of suits, sport coats, furnishings and accessories. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.