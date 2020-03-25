B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s market cap is currently $873.8M and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Charles Cross, an Insider at SBCF sold 27,400 shares for a total of $759,743.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.