B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP – Research Report), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Propetro Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.39.

Based on Propetro Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $395 million and GAAP net loss of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $546 million and had a net profit of $69.81 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers, and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consistsof production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The Surface Drilling segment offers cost-effective, pre-set surface air drilling services to target depths of approximately 4,000 feet in areas of fragile geology. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.