B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for PGT (PGTI)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PGT with a $11.33 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $175 million and net profit of $3.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $10.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.