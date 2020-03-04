B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Horizon Technology (HRZN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horizon Technology is a Hold with an average price target of $11.87, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.50 price target.

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.22 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.