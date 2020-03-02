B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, representing a 234.9% upside. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.