B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report issued on December 30, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.36, close to its 52-week low of $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revolve Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.36 and a one-year low of $14.35. Currently, Revolve Group has an average volume of 1.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products.