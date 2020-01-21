B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Opera (OPRA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Opera (OPRA – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 75.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Opera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Opera’s market cap is currently $825.9M and has a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

