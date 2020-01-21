January 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Opera (OPRA)

By Jason Carr

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Opera (OPRAResearch Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 75.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Opera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Opera’s market cap is currently $825.9M and has a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019