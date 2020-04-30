B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for National General Holdings (NGHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on National General Holdings (NGHC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National General Holdings with a $23.67 average price target.

Based on National General Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $26.22 million.

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance company, which engages in the provision of specialty personal lines insurance products. The firm’s products include personal and commercial automobile insurance; health insurance products; and other niche insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty (P&C); and Accident and Health (A&H). The P&C segment operates its business through the following distribution channels: agency, affinity, and direct. The A&H segment offers accident and non-major medical health insurance products. The company was founded by Michael Karfunkel in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.