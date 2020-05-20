B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Intricon (IIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 38.8% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intricon with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.31 and a one-year low of $9.84. Currently, Intricon has an average volume of 70.17K.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.