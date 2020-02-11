B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99, close to its 52-week high of $4.00.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 17.7% when recommending HC2 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5040 out of 5894 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HC2 Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, HC2 Holdings has an average volume of 332.4K.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States.