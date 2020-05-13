B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Celsius Holdings (CELH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings (CELH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, JC Penney, and Tilly’s.

Celsius Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.83, a 58.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Celsius Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.12 million and GAAP net loss of $1.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $849.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CELH in relation to earlier this year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.