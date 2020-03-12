March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bluelinx Holdings (BXC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Bluelinx Holdings (BXCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluelinx Holdings with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.40 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Bluelinx Holdings has an average volume of 178K.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty.

