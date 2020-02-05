B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arch Coal (ARCH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Coal (ARCH – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.26, close to its 52-week low of $50.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Coal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a one-year high of $101.92 and a one-year low of $50.75. Currently, Arch Coal has an average volume of 302.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARCH in relation to earlier this year.

Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.